Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Rises By 52.8%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.