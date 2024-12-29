Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Marquee Raine Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marquee Raine Acquisition
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.