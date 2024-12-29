Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 971.0 days.
Acciona Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $108.65 on Friday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $148.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.
Acciona Company Profile
