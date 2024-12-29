Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 971.0 days.

Acciona Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $108.65 on Friday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $148.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

