Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,118.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $29.42 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.
About Anglo American Platinum
