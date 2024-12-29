Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,118.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $29.42 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.