Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 577,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
