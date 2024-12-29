Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) was down 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

See Also

