Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 6th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ABCB opened at $63.05 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp
In other news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
