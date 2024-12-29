Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Dimeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Dimeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $38.50 on Friday. Dimeco has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Dimeco had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

