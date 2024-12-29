American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
