American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

