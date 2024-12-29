First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMY stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

