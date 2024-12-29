Curbline Properties (CURB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on January 16th

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CURB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

