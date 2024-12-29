Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of DWNX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
About Delhi Bank
