Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of DWNX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

