Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 31st

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Chimera Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:CIM opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
