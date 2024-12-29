Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 31st

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Chimera Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

