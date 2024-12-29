PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
PRT opened at $3.64 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
