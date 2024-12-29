PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

PRT opened at $3.64 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.