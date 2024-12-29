Bank of South Carolina Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %
BKSC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.