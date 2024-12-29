Bank of South Carolina Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %

BKSC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

