Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
