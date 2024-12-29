Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.02 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

