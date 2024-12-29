Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $488.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

