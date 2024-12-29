Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

