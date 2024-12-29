Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.
About Cardinal Energy
