Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.