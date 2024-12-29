Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of DRREF stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82.

