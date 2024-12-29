McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

McCoy Global Stock Down 0.0 %

MCCRF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

