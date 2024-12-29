McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
McCoy Global Stock Down 0.0 %
MCCRF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
McCoy Global Company Profile
