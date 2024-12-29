IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4057 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.
About IGM Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.