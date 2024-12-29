IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4057 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

