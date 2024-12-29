Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading Down 7% – What’s Next?

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Falcon Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.
About Falcon Capital Acquisition
Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
