DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Still a Buy?

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

DocMorris Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products.

