NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 30,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

NWF Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

