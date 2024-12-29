Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. 40,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 18,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.