Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. 40,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 18,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

