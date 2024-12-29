Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.