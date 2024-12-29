Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Hudson Executive Investment Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.
About Hudson Executive Investment
Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
