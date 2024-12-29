Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Trading Down 22.8% – Should You Sell?

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) was down 22.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $477,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.09.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

