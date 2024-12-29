European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.82. 271,963 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.