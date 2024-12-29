CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Trading 3.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,530,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.
