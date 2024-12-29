IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
IGG Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
IGG Company Profile
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
