Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading 4.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. 155,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Tuesday Morning Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
