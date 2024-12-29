Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 483,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Executive Network Partnering Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
