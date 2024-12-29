Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 483,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Executive Network Partnering Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

About Executive Network Partnering

(Get Free Report)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.