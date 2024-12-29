Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

