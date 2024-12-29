iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. 4,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

About iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.