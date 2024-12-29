Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Dno Asa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

