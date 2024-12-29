CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.
About CEZ, a. s.
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.