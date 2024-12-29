iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.34. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.