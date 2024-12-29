Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

