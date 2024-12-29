MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.12 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 436,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 256,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.30.

About MetalNRG

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.