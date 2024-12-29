Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

