Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

