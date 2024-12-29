BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.20 and last traded at $82.20. 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.99.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.