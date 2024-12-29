GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading 7.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 160,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

