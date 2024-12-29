Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expands By 94.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 3.1 %

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

