Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.43% and a net margin of 850.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
