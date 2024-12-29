GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

