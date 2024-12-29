ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADSEW opened at $3.60 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

