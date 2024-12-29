Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Capital A Berhad Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital A Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital A Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.