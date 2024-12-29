American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ABAT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Battery Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

